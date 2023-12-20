In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Alphabet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Alphabet registers a 58.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FedEx, trading down 10.2%. FedEx is showing a gain of 45.2% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is AON, trading down 8.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FDX, GOOGL

