S&P 500 Movers: EXR, MRO

In early trading on Monday, shares of Marathon Oil topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.7%. Year to date, Marathon Oil has lost about 2.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Extra Space Storage, trading down 6.3%. Extra Space Storage Inc is showing a gain of 3.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 4.5%, and Halliburton, trading up 9.0% on the day.

