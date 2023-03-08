In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Occidental Petroleum topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Occidental Petroleum registers a 0.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Etsy, trading down 5.1%. Etsy is lower by about 8.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 3.2%, and Molson Coors Beverage, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ETSY, OXY

