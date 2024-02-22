In early trading on Thursday, shares of NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.1%. Year to date, NVIDIA Corp registers a 54.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Etsy (ETSY), trading down 7.4%. Etsy is lower by about 11.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Agilent Technologies (A), trading down 4.3%, and Synopsys (SNPS), trading up 9.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ETSY, NVDA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.