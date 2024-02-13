In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Ecolab (ECL) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Ecolab registers a 9.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Etsy (ETSY), trading down 6.1%. Etsy is lower by about 8.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Arista Networks (ANET), trading down 5.8%, and Leidos Holdings (LDOS), trading up 5.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ETSY, ECL

