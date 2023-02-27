In early trading on Monday, shares of Union Pacific topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.8%. Year to date, Union Pacific registers a 3.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is EQT, trading down 2.0%. EQT is showing a gain of 0.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Etsy, trading down 1.9%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 5.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: EQT, UNP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.