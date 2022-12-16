In early trading on Friday, shares of Adobe topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.4%. Year to date, Adobe has lost about 37.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is EQT, trading down 4.8%. EQT is showing a gain of 66.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Accenture, trading down 4.0%, and Meta Platforms, trading up 6.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: EQT, ADBE

