S&P 500 Movers: EQIX, CMG

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Chipotle Mexican Grill registers a 30.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Equinix, trading down 3.2%. Equinix is showing a gain of 1.5% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is General Mills trading up 3.6% on the day.

