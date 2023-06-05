News & Insights

Markets
EPAM

S&P 500 Movers: EPAM, CF

June 05, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Monday, shares of CF Industries Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, CF Industries Holdings has lost about 23.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Epam Systems, trading down 16.8%. Epam Systems, is lower by about 34.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marketaxess Holdings, trading down 4.0%, and Moderna, trading up 2.3% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: EPAM, CF
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: EPAM, CF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EPAM
CF
MKTX
MRNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.