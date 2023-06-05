In early trading on Monday, shares of CF Industries Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, CF Industries Holdings has lost about 23.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Epam Systems, trading down 16.8%. Epam Systems, is lower by about 34.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marketaxess Holdings, trading down 4.0%, and Moderna, trading up 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: EPAM, CF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.