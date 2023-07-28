In early trading on Friday, shares of T. Rowe Price Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.2%. Year to date, T. Rowe Price Group registers a 20.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 11.0%. Enphase Energy is lower by about 44.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Juniper Networks, trading down 6.8%, and Cincinnati Financial, trading up 8.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ENPH, TROW

