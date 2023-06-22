In early trading on Thursday, shares of NRG Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, NRG Energy registers a 10.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 6.2%. Enphase Energy is lower by about 40.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are SolarEdge Technologies, trading down 4.8%, and Amazon.com, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ENPH, NRG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.