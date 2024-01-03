S&P 500 Movers: ENPH, LLY

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Eli Lilly topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Eli Lilly registers a 4.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 4.4%. Enphase Energy is lower by about 5.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Waters, trading down 4.2%, and Cardinal Health, trading up 1.8% on the day.

