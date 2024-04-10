In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Delta Air Lines registers a 22.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy (ENPH), trading down 6.3%. Enphase Energy is lower by about 13.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK), trading down 5.9%, and United Airlines Holdings (UAL), trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ENPH, DAL

