S&P 500 Movers: ENPH, COF

In early trading on Friday, shares of Capital One Financial topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.2%. Year to date, Capital One Financial registers a 6.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 13.1%. Enphase Energy is lower by about 68.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ford Motor, trading down 7.8%, and Intel, trading up 10.2% on the day.

