ENPH

S&P 500 Movers: ENPH, CMG

April 26, 2023 — 02:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.7%. Year to date, Chipotle Mexican Grill registers a 43.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 25.1%. Enphase Energy is lower by about 37.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are First Republic Bank, trading down 18.1%, and Allegion, trading up 7.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ENPH, CMG

