In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Morgan Stanley topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Morgan Stanley registers a 13.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Emerson Electric, trading down 5.1%. Emerson Electric is lower by about 3.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Mohawk Industries, trading down 5.1%, and Church & Dwight, trading up 4.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: EMR, MS

