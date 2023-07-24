In early trading on Monday, shares of Becton, Dickinson topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Becton, Dickinson registers a 12.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Estee Lauder, trading down 3.7%. Estee Lauder is lower by about 30.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Old Dominion Freight Line, trading down 3.2%, and Occidental Petroleum, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: EL, BDX

