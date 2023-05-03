News & Insights

S&P 500 Movers: EL, AIZ

May 03, 2023 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Assurant topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.8%. Year to date, Assurant registers a 7.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Estee Lauder, trading down 20.9%. Estee Lauder is lower by about 21.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amcor, trading down 9.5%, and Generac Holdings, trading up 9.8% on the day.

