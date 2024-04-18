In early trading on Thursday, shares of Genuine Parts topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.7%. Year to date, Genuine Parts registers a 15.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Equifax, trading down 8.9%. Equifax is lower by about 12.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Las Vegas Sands, trading down 6.9%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 5.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: EFX, GPC

