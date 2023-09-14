In early trading on Thursday, shares of Carnival topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Carnival registers a 94.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Ecolab, trading down 4.2%. Ecolab is showing a gain of 18.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are HPQ, trading down 3.5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ECL, CCL

