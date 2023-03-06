In early trading on Monday, shares of Lumen Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Lumen Technologies has lost about 36.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DexCom, trading down 5.9%. DexCom is showing a gain of 2.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are EQT, trading down 4.0%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 4.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DXCM, LUMN

