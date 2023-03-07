In early trading on Tuesday, shares of DISH Network topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.2%. Year to date, DISH Network has lost about 15.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DXC Technology, trading down 3.5%. DXC Technology is showing a gain of 3.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading down 2.5%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DXC, DISH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.