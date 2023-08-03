In early trading on Thursday, shares of Clorox (CLX) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.6%. Year to date, Clorox registers a 19.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DXC Technology (DXC), trading down 24.7%. DXC Technology is lower by about 23.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Expedia Group (EXPE), trading down 10.8%, and Fair Isaac (FICO), trading up 8.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DXC, CLX

