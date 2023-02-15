In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Generac Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Generac Holdings Inc registers a 32.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Devon Energy, trading down 11.0%. Devon Energy is lower by about 7.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Akamai Technologies, trading down 7.8%, and Analog Devices, trading up 5.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DVN, GNRC

