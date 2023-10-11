In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Eli Lilly topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Eli Lilly registers a 63.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DaVita trading down 16.0%. DaVita is showing a gain of 2.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baxter International, trading down 7.6%, and Boston Properties, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DVA, LLY

