S&P 500 Movers: DPZ, NVDA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.1%. Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 62.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Dominos Pizza, trading down 10.2%. Dominos Pizza is lower by about 9.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are eBay, trading down 6.6%, and Ansys, trading up 11.4% on the day.

