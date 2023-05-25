In early trading on Thursday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 23.4%. Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 157.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree, trading down 14.6%. Dollar Tree is lower by about 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Medtronic, trading down 5.5%, and DISH Network, trading up 13.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DLTR, NVDA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.