In early trading on Thursday, shares of Fortrea Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Fortrea Holdings has lost about 11.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree, trading down 9.8%. Dollar Tree is lower by about 9.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Bath & Body Works, trading down 3.9%, and Autodesk, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DLTR, FTRE

