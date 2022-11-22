In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Best Buy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.1%. Year to date, Best Buy has lost about 23.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree, trading down 8.1%. Dollar Tree is showing a gain of 8.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Medtronic, trading down 6.1%, and Agilent Technologies, trading up 6.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DLTR, BBY

