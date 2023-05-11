S&P 500 Movers: DIS, TPR

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Tapestry topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.5%. Year to date, Tapestry Inc registers a 7.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 8.5%. Walt Disney is showing a gain of 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PerkinElmer, trading down 6.4%, and STERIS, trading up 9.6% on the day.

