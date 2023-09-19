News & Insights

Markets
DIS

S&P 500 Movers: DIS, ACN

September 19, 2023 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Accenture topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6131.9%. Year to date, Accenture registers a 18.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 2.6%. Walt Disney is lower by about 4.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Palo Alto Networks, trading down 2.3%, and AES, trading up 1982.3% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: DIS, ACN

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DIS, ACN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
ACN
PANW
AES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.