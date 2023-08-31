In early trading on Thursday, shares of Western Digital topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, Western Digital registers a 44.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Dollar General, trading down 16.5%. Dollar General is lower by about 46.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Hormel Foods, trading down 2.7%, and Salesforce, trading up 5.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DG, WDC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.