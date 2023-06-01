In early trading on Thursday, shares of NetApp topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, NetApp, registers a 18.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Dollar General, trading down 16.1%. Dollar General is lower by about 31.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advance Auto Parts, trading down 6.3%, and Hormel Foods, trading up 5.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DG, NTAP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.