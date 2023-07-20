In early trading on Thursday, shares of Zions Bancorporation topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.5%. Year to date, Zions Bancorporation has lost about 23.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Discover Financial Services, trading down 14.0%. Discover Financial Services is showing a gain of 7.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Equifax, trading down 9.6%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DFS, ZION

