In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Horton topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Horton registers a 41.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Discover Financial Services, trading down 7.4%. Discover Financial Services is lower by about 2.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KeyCorp, trading down 3.7%, and NVIDIA, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DFS, DHI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.