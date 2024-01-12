In early trading on Friday, shares of Bank of New York Mellon topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Bank of New York Mellon registers a 5.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Delta Air Lines is trading down 6.7%. Delta Air Lines is lower by about 2.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Airlines Group, trading down 6.4%, and EQT, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DAL, BK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.