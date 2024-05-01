News & Insights

S&P 500 Movers: CVS, TECH

May 01, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Bio-Techne topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 21.1%. Year to date, Bio-Techne has lost about 0.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is CVS Health, trading down 18.2%. CVS Health is lower by about 29.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Starbucks, trading down 15.2%, and DuPont, trading up 7.9% on the day.

