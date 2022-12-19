In early trading on Monday, shares of NRG Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, NRG Energy has lost about 25.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Catalent, trading down 4.4%. Catalent is lower by about 67.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Wynn Resorts, trading down 3.9%, and Pentair, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CTLT, NRG

