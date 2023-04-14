Markets
CTLT

S&P 500 Movers: CTLT, JPM

April 14, 2023 — 10:21 am EDT

In early trading on Friday, shares of JPMorgan Chase topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.2%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase registers a 3.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Catalent, trading down 22.4%. Catalent is showing a gain of 9.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 6.4%, and VFC, trading up 5.2% on the day.

