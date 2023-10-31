In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Arista Networks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.8%. Year to date, Arista Networks registers a 57.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Catalent, trading down 17.8%. Catalent is lower by about 27.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are FMC, trading down 8.1%, and Leidos Holdings, trading up 7.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CTLT, ANET

