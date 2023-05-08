In early trading on Monday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, American Airlines Group registers a 14.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Catalent, trading down 24.5%. Catalent is lower by about 19.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tyson Foods, trading down 12.8%, and Zions Bancorporation, trading up 4.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CTLT, AAL

