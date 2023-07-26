In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Union Pacific topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.4%. Year to date, Union Pacific registers a 15.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is CoStar Group, trading down 10.4%. CoStar Group is showing a gain of 6.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Robert Half, trading down 7.7%, and KeyCorp, trading up 7.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CSGP, UNP

