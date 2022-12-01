In early trading on Thursday, shares of Synopsys topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Synopsys has lost about 2.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 9.6%. Salesforce is lower by about 43.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar General, trading down 8.8%, and Etsy, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CRM, SNPS

