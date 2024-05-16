In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 20.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Charles River Laboratories International, trading down 3.2%. Charles River Laboratories International is lower by about 4.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Teleflex, trading down 2.6%, and Chubb, trading up 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CRL, WMT

