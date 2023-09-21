In early trading on Thursday, shares of FedEx topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, FedEx Corp registers a 52.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Charles River Laboratories International, trading down 5.3%. Charles River Laboratories International is lower by about 9.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PulteGroup, trading down 4.5%, and Valero Energy, trading up 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CRL, FDX

