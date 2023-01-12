In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Cognizant Technology Solutions registers a 14.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Charles River Laboratories International, trading down 6.8%. Charles River Laboratories International is showing a gain of 5.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 5.5%, and American Airlines Group, trading up 5.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CRL, CTSH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.