In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 85.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Campbell Soup, trading down 6.5%. Campbell Soup is lower by about 16.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are General Mills, trading down 3.2%, and Stanley Black & Decker, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CPB, TSLA

