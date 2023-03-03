In early trading on Friday, shares of Cooper Companies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Cooper Companies registers a 5.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Costco Wholesale, trading down 3.2%. Costco Wholesale is showing a gain of 3.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Hormel Foods, trading down 3.2%, and Broadcom, trading up 4.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: COST, COO

