News & Insights

Markets
COO

S&P 500 Movers: COO, PARA

December 08, 2023 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Friday, shares of Paramount Global topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, Paramount Global has lost about 4.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Cooper Companies, trading down 3.1%. Cooper Companies is showing a gain of 1.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Honeywell International, trading down 1.8%, and Albemarle, trading up 5.9% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: COO, PARA
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: COO, PARA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COO
PARA
HON
ALB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.