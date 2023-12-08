S&P 500 Movers: COO, PARA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Paramount Global topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, Paramount Global has lost about 4.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Cooper Companies, trading down 3.1%. Cooper Companies is showing a gain of 1.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Honeywell International, trading down 1.8%, and Albemarle, trading up 5.9% on the day.

