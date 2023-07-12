In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dominos Pizza topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.0%. Year to date, Dominos Pizza registers a 10.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Centene, trading down 3.5%. Centene is lower by about 20.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are The Cigna Group, trading down 3.4%, and KeyCorp, trading up 6.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CNC, DPZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.